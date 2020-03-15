NCP's Nawab Malik Resort To Name Calling, Says BJP Wants To Form Govt In MP 'like A Thief'

While speaking about the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik stated that the BJP wanted to forcibly form a government in Madhya Pradesh 'like a thief'. No one can say that the government does not have the numbers till the time it gets tested in the Assembly," he said.

"Only some MLAs' resignation has been accepted. The BJP wants to form the government like a thief," said Nawab Malik.

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh is all set to seek a floor test on March 16, in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning in the State. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday. "Since the government is in minority, we are going to request the Governor and the Assembly Speaker for a floor test on March 16, when the State budget session begins," BJP's Narottam Mishra said.

The NCP leader also spoke about the Coronavirus crisis in the State. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of positive cases in India with the State toll hitting 32. Speaking on this Nawab Malik said, "40 people had gone to Dubai together via a travel agency, they are the main causes of the cases in Maharashtra. There are 32 cases in the State, we are taking every precaution. Isolation wards are ready, there is no need to worry," said the Minister.

Coronavirus crisis in India

On Sunday, March 15, the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 107, with two deaths in the country. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

