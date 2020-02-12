Delhi Polls: EC Declares Results For All 70 Seats; AAP Bags 62 Seats, BJP Wins 8

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly polls with 62 seats, five less than in 2015, as per the final results announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday night. While BJP secured victory in the remaining eight constituencies in the 70-seat Delhi assembly, up from three in 2015, Congress could not open its account for the second time in Delhi. The victory of the AAP ensured a hat-trick for Arvind Kejriwal in the office of Delhi Chief Minister.

READ | Congress Collapse, 'Kejriwal Vs Who?', Delhi Tug-of-war And 2 More Reasons For AAP's Sweep

Soon after the counting of votes for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am, AAP managed to take an early lead leaving Congress and BJP behind. Celebrations broke out at the AAP headquarters as early vote-counting trends showed a comfortable victory for the party. With time, the margins between AAP and BJP, Congress increased following which the Arvind Kejriwal-led registered a thumping victory. While AAP's Sanjeev Jha recorded biggest victory margin of over 88,000 votes from Burari, AAP's Amanatullah won Okhla with margin of 71,000, celebrations in Shaheen Bagh. Patparganj constituency witnessed a neck to neck contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi with the latter leading all throughout the counting only to trail behind Sisodia in the end. Sisodia, however, had won with only a thin margin.

READ | Nitish Kumar's Vague Response On Delhi CM Kejriwal's 3rd Term Victory: 'Janta Maalik Hai'

Kejriwal thanks Delhi for re-electing its 'son'

After winning his third consecutive term as Chief Minister, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addressed the crowds outside the AAP office thanked Delhi saying that 'Kaam politics' has won. He started his speech by blowing a kiss to the crowds saying 'I love you, Delhi'.

He then said: "I want to thank Delhi people that they trusted me for the third time. This victory is for those who make schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics. This is a new kind of politics. This is not just a Delhi victory, but a victory for India. Today Lord Hanuman has been very generous to Delhiites. He should bless all 2 crore Delhi people to work diligently for next 5 years. I wish to thank all party workers for all their hard work. My family has also worked for me. It is my wife's birthday. I had cake, I will offer to all of you. We all have to work together for next 5 years as I alone cannot do it."

READ | PM Modi Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal On Landslide Delhi Win, AAP Chief Responds Instantly

PM Modi Congratulates Kejriwal

After AAP registered a landslide victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, the PM said that he hopes Kejriwal will fulfil the aspirations of the people. Soon after, Kejriwal thanked the PM and said that he is looking forward to working closely with Centre to make the national capital into "world-class city".

Not just Prime Minister Modi, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all quarters. Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Ram Vilas Paswan, Nitin Gadkari, Aaditya Thackeray, Chandrababu Naidu, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Naveen Patnaik, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Urmila Matondkar were among several others who congratulated the CM-designate for AAP's stunning 'hat-trick' win.

READ | 'Delhi, I Love You!' Booms Arvind Kejriwal In Victory Speech As AAP Secures Landslide Win