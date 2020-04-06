NCP's Supriya Sule Urges MEA To Help Indian Students In Ukraine Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Amid coronavirus outbreak, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Monday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help Indians studying in Ukraine. According to the NCP leader, over 1600 Indian medical students are studying at Ivano Frankisk University. Ever since the outbreak, many countries have announced severe lockdown measures thereby leading to people being stranded in those countries.

Taking to Twitter, Sule urged MEA to intervene and further requested Indian Embassy in Ukraine to look into the matter and help the students at the earliest.

More than 1600 Indian Medical students are studying at Ivano Frankisk University, Ukraine. Requesting Hon.@DrSJaishankar Ji - to help them. Also Requesting Indian Embassy (@IndiainUkraine) to look Into the matter and help them at the earliest.@MEAIndia @meaMADAD — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) April 6, 2020

NCP chief urges Jaishankar to evacuate Indian Students

Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar too had requested EAM S Jaishankar to help evacuate several Indian students stranded in the Philippines. Pawar's request came due to the travel limitations imposed after the COVID-19 outbreak. Pawar in his appeal, posted a series of videos of the students stranded in the Philippines highlighting their conditions. In the videos, the Indian students elaborated on the condition there and stated that it is getting worse as they are unable to get food too.

Coronavirus outbreak

The Coronavirus infection has claimed more than 69,400 lives across the world and has infected over 12,74,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of total deaths related to COVID-19, which adds up to about 26,233. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Even since the outbreak, India has tried its best to rescue stranded Indian from around the globe. Recently, the Embassy of India in Italy rescued 263 Indian students from Rome, fulfilling the commitment to ensure their safe return home. So far, around 1600 Indians have been returned from other countries.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy apprised about the departure and extended its profound gratitude towards Air India and Italian authorities.

