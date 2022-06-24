NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu To File Nomination Today, Meet And Greet CMs

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who will be the first tribal woman to hold the position if she wins the elections, is set to file her nomination today. Ahead of the nomination filing, Draupadi Murmu will visit the Gandhi statue, Ambedkar statue and Birsa Munda statue inside the parliament and give floral tributes. The Presidential candidate is also expected to meet the Chief Ministers of states who have arrived at the national capital to meet her.

NDA Presidential Election candidate Draupadi Murmu will file her nomination for the polls at 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, Murmu will give floral tribute inside the parliament at the Gandhi statue, Ambedkar statue and Birsa Munda statue as a show of respect ahead of her nomination filing. Following this, Murmu will meet and greet CMs and other leaders, who arrived at the parliament to meet her.

It is also noteworthy that there will be two Odisha Cabinet ministers as the proposers during Murmu’s nomination filing. As per the direction of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, BJD ministers Jagannath Saraka and Tukuni Sahu signed the nomination papers of the Presidential candidate as proposers. The duo will be present along with Murmu during her nomination filing today in the Parliament House.

PM Modi meets Droupadi Murmu

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi met NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu and said her nomination was well-received by all sections of the society across the country. He also appreciated her understanding of the core problems of India and her vision for the country's development.

"Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India’s development is outstanding," said Prime Minister Modi.

Who is Droupadi Murmu?

Droupadi Murmu was born in 1958 and started her political career in 1997 when she was an elected councillor in the Rajrangpur district of Odisha and also became the vice-president of the Scheduled Tribes Morcha of the Odisha unit of the BJP in the same year. Prior to her political life, Droupadi used to be an honorary assistant teacher.

She has also served as BJP District President of Mayurbhanj from 2002 to 2009 and in 2013 again. She has been a two-time BJP MLA in Odisha and also served as a cabinet minister in the Naveen Patnaik-led state government when it had an alliance with the BJP. Murmu was also the first woman governor of Jharkhand.

As far as her personal life is concerned, Murmu lost her husband and two sons earlier in her life. It is important to mention that she has two decades of experience working for the upliftment of the tribal community.

Presidential election 2022

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.

Image: Twitter/@PIB_India