'Nehru Was Envious Of Ambedkar, Savarkar': BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday stated that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was jealous of BR Ambedkar and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The Rajya Sabha MP was speaking at an event to pay tribute to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary.

Addressing the event Swamy said, "Nehru had a peculiar disease. He used to feel jealous of others. He was jealous of Dr. BR Ambedkar because he went to Columbia and got a Ph.D. Ambedkar also went to the London School of Economics (LSE), he also received a law degree. While on returning to India, he became the chairman of the Amendment committee and looked into all proceedings of the Constitution. However, Nehru went to Cambridge and failed," he said.

The BJP MP further claimed that Nehru was also jealous of Savarkar. "Savarkar was a scholar but Nehru was not. He put Pandit before his name to portray himself as a scholar," he said.

'Nehru adopted the Soviet economic model'

Earlier on February 19, Swamy had said that the Indian economy did not grow fast enough after Independence due to Jawaharlal Nehru's insistence on adopting the Soviet economic model. He further said that today if India determines, it can become the most developed country in the next 10 years.

Speaking about the Indian economy Swamy said, "The British have looted and taken away 71 trillion dollars from India. After Independence, India did not grow fast enough till 1990. It is because of Jawaharlal Nehru as he insisted on adopting the Soviet economic model."

"Ideological mistakes were made after Independence till the government of Chandra Shekhar, which was short-lived, and the full term of Prime Minister Narasimha Rao. The wrong policy of going very slow led India towards being not in a position to recover. Target has been set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that by 2024 we shall reach the mark of $ 5 trillion GDP," he added.

(With ANI inputs)