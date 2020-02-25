Subramanian Swamy Asks Rajnath Singh To Advise Amit Shah To Bring In Army, Quell Violence

Giving his advice on 'how to curb Delhi violence', BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, on Tuesday, said that ex-Home Minister Rajnath Singh must urge current Home Minister Amit Shah to call in the Army to control the situation. He added that while the move will be a blow to India's democracy, the end of the violence is as important as India's democracy. He termed anti-CAA agitation as anti-national as death toll due to Delhi violence rose to 7.

Swamy advises Shah to call in Army

Rajnath Singh should advise Amit Shah to call for the Army to deal with Anti CAA violence. If Amitji agrees it will be a blow to our democratic tradition but bringing to an end this violence is as important for our democracy to survive. Anti CAA agitation is anti national. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 25, 2020

CM and Home Minister convene security meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of senior police officers and Home Ministry officials regarding the law and order situation in the country late last night. He also held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and representatives of various political parties pertaining to the law and order situation at 12 PM on Tuesday. Issues of hate-speech, lack of adequate force deployment, MLAs-police coordination was reportedly discussed, as per ANI.

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters on Monday torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, which has resulted in 7 fatalities including a police constable and injured 105, as of Tuesday. The Supreme Court will hear a plea on the Delhi violence on Wednesday.

With the death toll in the Delhi violence rising to 7, Mumbai too has been put under high-security alert and the internet has been snapped in parts of North-East Delhi - Seelampur, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi. Stone-pelting has also been witnessed in Maujpur on Tuesday.

