Delhi Violence: Family Of Martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma Alleges AAP Neta's Involvement

On Wednesday, the body of Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma was recovered from a drain in the Chand Bagh area of North-East Delhi. The officer is said to have been attacked by a stone-pelting mob who killed him and dumped his body in the drain. The family of the IB Officer while speaking exclusively to Republic TV has alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer.

"Tahir Hussain the AAP councilor is behind the murder of my brother. Anti CAA protestors took my brother and three others to the building which belongs to Tahir Hussain," said Ankit Sharma's brother.

'Guns were shot from AAP MLA's home'

The family also stated that the AAP MLA had housed multiple goons at his place. He was also allegedly in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords. "Ankit was brutally killed by a mob in Chand Bagh. Tahir Hussain is a traitor. He had called over many goons at his place from outside."

"Guns were shot continuously from the AAP leader's home. They also had swords and petrol bumbs. His boys dragged Ankit. Ankit was trying to rescue people trapped by a mob. They dragged Ankit and killed him," said the family of Ankit Sharma.

Ankit's father stated, "My son went to Tahir's home just to take stock of the situation. 4-5 boys dragged him. We got to know at 2 am that something had happened. We registered an FIR on his missing, then some colony member told us that 2 dead bodies have been found in the drain. Tahir is the main person behind my son's death."

The family of the IB Officer also revealed that Ankit's body had stab wounds, and his throat was slashed. There was only one bullet wound. Ankit's body was found buried down in the drain with multiple stones. Police have reported that they are still verifying facts on how he was killed.

Ankit Sharma had joined the Intelligence Bureau in 2017 and is reported to have been on probation. He was posted as a driver under training in Chanakyapuri as per sources. Sharma is survived by his mother, father, a brother and one sister. His father has been employed with ASI in Delhi police and is posted at the Karol Bagh police station. His family was reportedly inconsolable following his demise.

