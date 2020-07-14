Unbalanced Or A Puppet-parrot: Cong's Singhvi Incredulous At Nepal PM Oli's Ayodhya Claim

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Tuesday lambasted Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for his claiming that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, is in Nepal and Lord Rama was Nepali. Singhvi taking to Twitter said Oli seems to have lost his "mental balance" or is "puppet and parrot" like mouthing lines scripted by "desperate" Chinese.

'Seems to have lost mental balance'

Singhvi added that earlier Oli claimed that territories that were never claimed by Nepal and now he has relocated "Ram, Sita, Ayodhya and Ram Rajya" a few hundred miles from Ayodhya inside Nepal.

#Oli #NepalPM seems 2hv lost his mental balance or is puppet &parrot like mouthing lines scripted by desperate #Chinese. 1st he claimed territories never earlier claimed by #Nepal. Now he relocates #Ram #Sita #Ayodhya & #RamRajya a few hundred miles from Ayodhya inside Nepal! — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) July 14, 2020

Reacting on the controversial claim by Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is in Nepal and that Lord Ram was Nepali, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, earlier in the day said that such statement shows his "mental bankruptcy." Taking to Twitter, Maurya in a tweet in Hindi wrote, "Oli Ji should know that Nepal has also been a part of Aryavarta (India) in the past."

'Nepal has been a part of India'

"Statement by Communist Prime Minister of Nepal Shri KP Sharma Oli regarding the birthplace of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram Ji shows his mental bankruptcy," the Deputy CM wrote.

"Although real Ayodhya lies at Thori, a city in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed that Lord Rama was born there. Due to these continuous claims even we have believed that deity Sita got married to Prince Rama of India. However, in reality, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj," Oli claimed at an event organised at Prime Minister's residence in Kathmandu.

'Ayodhya is also in Nepal'

The Prime Minister also blamed India of cultural encroachment by "creating a fake Ayodhya." "Balmiki Ashram is in Nepal and the holy place where King Dashrath had executed the rites to get the son is in Ridi. Dashrath's son Ram was not an Indian and Ayodhya is also in Nepal," he claimed.

In an attempt to save self from criticism, Oli questioned how Lord Rama could come to Janakpur to marry Sita when there were "no means" of communication. He further said that it to be impossible for Lord Rama to come to Janakpur from present Ayodhya that lies in India. "Janakpur lies here and Ayodhya there and there is talk of marriage. There was neither telephone nor mobile then how could he know about Janakpur," Oli said.

