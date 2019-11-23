The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Maharashtra Political Roller-coaster Reminds The Internet Of 'Game Of Thrones'

Politics

Netizens attributed the turmoil of Maharashtra crisis to GOT posting hilarious memes. It won't be a surprise if creators of GOT take on Maharashtra politics

Written By Pragya Puri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maharashtra

The internet is abuzz in Maharashtra after BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on the morning of November 23. From terming Amit Shah as 'Chanakya' to calling Sharad Pawar the real game-changer, netizens are getting creative. 

Indian Game of Thrones

In the popular series of Game of Thrones, nine noble families fight against one another to gain power and control of the throne of Westeros, similarly in Maharashtra Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP fought for the chief minister’s position, where Amit Shah is being termed as the Tyrion Lannister of BJP.

Take a look at the reactions: 

 

READ: 'BJP Playing A Game, Should Be Exposed': Uddhav Thackeray On Maharashtra Govt Formation

In the battle for Maharashtra, one can clearly see various characters of Games of Throne playing their roles respectively. Well, it won't be a surprise, if the creators of GOT take on Maharashtra politics. 

 

 

READ: Sharad Pawar Promises 'action Against Ajit Pawar' After NCP-Cong Ally In Maharashtra

 

READ: Uddhav Thackeray Cancels Ayodhya Visit Over Maharashtra Govt Formation; Farmer Distress

READ: Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Balasaheb Thackeray At Shivaji Park Amid Maha Deadlock

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG