Maharashtra Political Roller-coaster Reminds The Internet Of 'Game Of Thrones'

The internet is abuzz in Maharashtra after BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on the morning of November 23. From terming Amit Shah as 'Chanakya' to calling Sharad Pawar the real game-changer, netizens are getting creative.

Indian Game of Thrones

In the popular series of Game of Thrones, nine noble families fight against one another to gain power and control of the throne of Westeros, similarly in Maharashtra Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP fought for the chief minister’s position, where Amit Shah is being termed as the Tyrion Lannister of BJP.

Take a look at the reactions:

Highlights of the first day night match-

Congress stumped, Shiv sena retired hurt, NCP caught at slip point and all smiles in the BJP dugout! The biggest political coup in the history of Indian politics, The real game of thrones. #Maharashtra #MaharashtraGovtFormation — Divyanshu Bhargava (@divyanshu314) November 23, 2019

Creators of 'Game Of Thrones' leaving for Mumbai! #MaharashtraPolitics — Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) November 23, 2019

In the battle for Maharashtra, one can clearly see various characters of Games of Throne playing their roles respectively. Well, it won't be a surprise, if the creators of GOT take on Maharashtra politics.

Gonna tell my kids this was the best season of Game of thrones I had witnessed...😅#MaharashtraPolitics @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/QPznfUuOVg — Gaurav Singh (@I_GauravBaghel) November 23, 2019

When u realise Maharashtra govt formation has more twists than entire Game of Thrones series.... 😃😃 Pick next script from maharashtra politics.. #MaharashtraGovtFormation pic.twitter.com/Dpt47WxsyA — Jyoti Ranjan (@Ranjan_jyoti93) November 23, 2019

Gonna tell my kids Maharashtra Elections was #GameofThrones and this man was Brian Stark pic.twitter.com/BXyybd3pTO — Raj Aryan Purohit (@rajarpurohit) November 23, 2019

