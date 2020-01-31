Union Budget
Netizens Poke Fun At Urmila Matondkar After She Compares CAA To Rowlatt Act

Politics

On Friday actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar gave a bizarre statement where she compared the Citizenship Amendment Act with the Rowlatt Act of the British

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urmila Matondkar

On Friday, actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar gave a bizarre statement where she compared the Citizenship Amendment Act with the Rowlatt Act enacted by the British. She opined that both this legislation and the CAA would go down as “black laws” in history.

Not only that but she also misquoted the years of World War II stating that it ended in 1919. "After the end of WW II in 1919, the British knew that unrest was spreading in India and that may arise after the war was over. So, they brought a law commonly known as Rowlatt Act. That 1919 law and Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 will be recorded as black laws in history," she said. Netizens took to Twitter to poke fun at the actress and her comparison of the two unrelated Acts.  

Here are some reactions

Comparison of the two acts

Passed by the Imperial Legislative Council on March 21, 1919, the Rowlatt Act paved the way for detention and incarceration without trial for two years. On the other hand, the CAA is a law passed democratically by both Houses of Parliament in December 2019. The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

