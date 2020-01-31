'BJP Not India': Kapil Sibal Targets Amit Shah Over Jamia Shooting, Shaheen Bagh Remark

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took an aim at Home Minister Amit Shah over Thursday's shooting incident at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University saying that his government is "far removed from peoples concerns" and the BJP "is not the nation". A gunman opposed to the anti-CAA agitation by Jamia students opened fire on the protesters which left one injured. Several opposition leaders slammed the BJP government over the incident.

On Twitter, Kapil Sibal referred to one of Amit Shah's remarks made during the Delhi election campaign where he said that people have to decide whether they are with the nation or (protesters of) Shaheen Bagh. Sibal has lashed out at Amit Shah's statements throughout the poll campaign on the microblogging site. Shah has repeatedly attacked anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh and other parts of India, often alleging that they are indulging in"anti-national" activities.

Amit Shah says you decide :



Are you with the :



Nation

or

Shaheen Bagh



We have decided



We are with the nation

We are not with you

You are only government ( far removed from peoples concerns )

and

Your Party is not the nation — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) January 31, 2020

Jamia violence

On Thursday, a gun-toting man identifying himself as Gopal was arrested and charged with 'attempt to murder' by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors. Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted to the Holy Family hospital. As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. Moreover, the case has been transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Home Minister assures shooter will not be spared

Taking strict action against the gunman who shot at anti-CAA protestors outside Jamia Millia University in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, stated. He spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner on the issue. Shah reaffirmed that the Centre will not tolerate such an incident and that the shooter will not be spared.

(Image Credit: PTI)

