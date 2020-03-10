'Never Sidelined Scindia,' Insists Desperate Madhya Pradesh Congress As Leader Meets PM

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, state Home Minister and senior Congress leader Bala Bachchan said that the party never sidelined Jyotiraditya Scindia. Speaking with Republic TV, he said, "Congress never sidelined Scindia in Madhya Pradesh. CM has already given a statement and it will be our statement as well."

On the other hand, Gwalior district president of Congress Devendra Sharma said that Scindia will not visit Gwalior for the Holi celebration on Madhavrao Scindia's Jayanti.

"Every year there is a celebration on Madhavrao Scindia's Jayanti. Jyotiraditya Scindia will not be joining the event. Let the statement of Scindia Ji come, that will be authentic."

Earlier on Tuesday, a miffed Jyotirditya Scindia was seen driving his black Range Rover to Prime Minister Modi's residence. He is reportedly accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Scindia sets demands to Sonia Gandhi

In a last-ditch attempt to pacify miffed Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sonia Gandhi allegedly called Scindia amid the growing number of rebels in Madhya Pradesh Congress. Sources have also reported that Scindia has demanded both a Rajya Sabha seat in the upcoming polls and the post of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Amidst this development, BJP took swift action as sources reported that senior BJP leaders Narottam Mishra and Shivraj Singh Chouhan met former BJP chief Amit Shah - hinting at BJP's decision to call for a trust vote in the MP assembly. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress currently has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107.6 cabinet ministers and 12 other rebel MLAs, who allegedly supported Scindia have been holed in different resorts in Bengaluru.

Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi

Addressing the deepening rifts, Kamal Nath has stated that he had met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the political situation but evaded comments on Scindia - who skipped the meeting with Nath and Sonia Gandhi claiming 'ill-health'. The former Guna MP, who is currently in Delhi has allegedly been contacted by a senior BJP MLA, as per sources. Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and moreover not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. While the Madhya Pradesh CM confident and says 'all is well' and the government will complete its term of five years.

