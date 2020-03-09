BJP Summons All Madhya Pradesh MLAs To Bhopal Amidst Speculation Of A No-confidence Motion

In a massive development, all BJP MLAs from Madhya Pradesh have been summoned to Bhopal by the party. This comes amidst speculations of BJP pushing for a no-confidence motion in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. As per sources, 6 Congress ministers are in Bengaluru at a resort on the outskirts of the city, meanwhile, 12 rebel MLAs are reportedly already in Bengaluru. 18 MLAs going missing would pose a serious threat to the Kamal Nath government.

CM Kamal Nath flies to Delhi

Amidst the crisis, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has flown to Delhi on Monday to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the political upheaval that his government is going through. Previously, sources had revealed that Sonia Gandhi was 'miffed' with the MP CM over the political instability that had hit the state under his rule.

Sources also revealed that Kamal Nath would be meeting party member and former Congress Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia with whom he often doesn't see eye-to-eye, and who has been slightly aloof from the entire matter thus far despite some of the wantaway MLAs allegedly belonging to his camp.

The numbers game

Currently, Congress has 114 legislators and is supported by one SP, two BSP (one of whom has been suspended) and 4 Independent MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly. On the other hand, BJP has 107 seats while two seats are vacant. As the halfway mark currently is 115, the Kamal Nath government has a very slender majority. In the possibility that 14 MLAs resign, the Madhya Pradesh government will fall. However, if the 4 Independent legislators decide to withdraw their support to Congress, then a minimum of only 6 more MLAs will be sufficient to ensure the collapse of the state government.

