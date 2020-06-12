CM Nitish Kumar To Unveil Migrant-friendly 'new Industrial Policy' In Bihar Ahead Of Polls

Even as Coronavirus cases are on the rise, political parties in Bihar are gearing up for upcoming assembly elections. On Thursday, while addressing his party workers revealed what may be called his first poll promise. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that Bihar will come up with an industrial policy to provide employment to migrants. He added that a formal announcement would be made within three-four days. He also said that the irrigation facilities will be provided to all agricultural land in the state.



Nitish Kumar has been holding virtual meetings since Sunday and has addressed 5000 JDU workers. Taking a jibe at Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi government, he said that people of Bihar do not want to go back to the era of 'crime and genocide' and assured that JDU will win on the basis of infrastructure works and liquor ban.

Bihar assembly elections

Bihar is going to polls in October-November this year. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar -led JDU. While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the lusture it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav has been amplyfying its attack against the BJP government and has been portrayed as the CM candidate of the Mahagathbandhan. Meanwhile, former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor has also claimed that he is working at 'ground level' for the development of Bihar. In a twist of sorts, London-based Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of JDU leader Binod Choudhary, on March 8 declared herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

In the 2015 assembly polls, CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, then a part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80 seats, and Congress won 27 seats. The BJP which fought the elections alone after Kumar in 2013 broke the 17-year-old alliance won a mere 53 seats out of 157 contested. However, the saffron party came back to power when Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and once again stitched an alliance with the BJP.



