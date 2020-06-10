Tejaswi Hits Back At Nitish: 'Every CM Moved Out During Pandemic But Not One From Bihar'

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar questioned the whereabouts of Tejashwi Yadav and his absence from Bihar during the crisis, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit back at Nitish Kumar alleging that during the pandemic every CM has moved out of their official residence but for Nitish Kumar to enquire about the well being of the people and inspect the health infrastructure in Bihar.

Before leaving for Ranchi to meet his father Lalu Yadav on the occasion of his birthday on June 11, Tejashwi while talking to media in Patna attacked Nitish Kumar. He said: "Every CM has stepped out of the house but for Nitish Kumar - Bihar CM is absent despite his presence in Patna for the past 85 days. CM is the leader, and he should enquire about the well being of the people and health infrastructure. Why is there less testing in Bihar? There is no infrastructure in Bihar. Nitish Kumar's Goonda MLA Pappu Pandey can come out, why can't Nitish Kumar?"

RJD to celeberate Lalu Yadav's birthday as Garib Samman Diwas

Tejashwi further said, "I am going to Ranchi to meet Lalu ji and will wish him on the occasion of his Birthday. There will be no cake cutting on June 11. We will celebrate his birthday as Garib Samman Diwas."

Earlier Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav had alleged through a tweet that Nitish Kumar is not coming out of his residence to see the plight of the poor. But Nitish Kumar had counterattacked that for the past two months he has been monitoring and reviewing the situation in Bihar without a day off.

