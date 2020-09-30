Kerala: All-Party Meet Mulls Stricter Rules To Fight COVID; Rule Out Lockdown As Solution

An all-party meeting held in Kerala, convened by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, to discuss actions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic ruled out complete lockdown as a solution. However, the meeting decided to limit the number of people at social functions as well as during political protest.

In a press meet held after the meeting, CM Vijayan said all parties were of the view that a conjoined effort was needed to take on the pandemic and extended all possible support to the government's plans to arrest the pandemic and impose strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

No lockdown in Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan stated that all party representatives from different political parties agreed to limit the number of people in all public functions including protest. "The new guidelines will be soon released after the guidelines are prepared based on the discussion," said the Chief Minister.

Interestingly, UDF leader Ramesh Chennithala who was leading an anti-farm protest in the city on Monday had already declared that it would be the last street protest by the party. Chief Minister reiterated the same commitment of the UDF in the press meet. Talking about the BJP's stance the chief minister said the saffron party has agreed to conduct protest adhering to COVID protocols.

The CM also urged all local political party units in the state to sensitize people on the importance of following protocols.

The Congress raised concerns in the meeting about the low number of tests conducted in the state. KPCC vice president Sooranad Rajashekharan voiced out that there is an urgent need of activating local bodies' role in preventing the pandemic.

The UDF also suggested increasing the number of KSRTC buses on the road to prevent crowding of people. It also came down heavily on the government over lack of procedures planned on treating high-risk COVID negative patients.

The Indian Medical Association had urged the government to declare a health emergency in the state. IMA state president Dr. Abraham Varghese had warned that almost all the beds in COVID hospitals are occupied. "When the number cross 10,000 the current facilities will turn out to be insufficient," he said. With a large number of healthcare workers also turning positive in the state, Kerala, he said, will face a shortage of health professionals.

