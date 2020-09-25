'No Objection Against Congress' No-confidence Motion,' CM Yediyurappa Exudes Confidence

As the Opposition proposes moving a no-confidence motion in the Karnataka assembly, levelling corruption charges against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the BJP leader exuded confidence in his government saying that he had 'no objections' against the move. "I have no objections to the no-confidence motion, let them do it. Every six months they must move the no-confidence motion once so that I can stay safe for the next six months," Yediyurappa said.

'Corona corruption case'

The Congress-led opposition including senior leaders like former CM Siddaramaiah and MLA Ajay Singh have alleged that there is 'rampant corruption' in the Karnataka government, adding that the ministers and MLAs were losing their lives due to alleged corruption that took place while handing the Coronavirus crisis. "There is rampant corruption in the government, people are dying everywhere and every day. In the last one week we have lost one central minister, one Rajya Sabha MP and an MLA. In the corona corruption case, there has been a corruption of almost Rs 2,000 crores and there are riots everywhere. People are dying, and there are corruption charges against the Chief Minister," said MLA Ajay Singh.

"The no-confidence motion is about the corruption charges in various areas, including his family and various departments also. We are waiting for the Speaker to give us time to discuss this in detail in the Assembly today," Singh added.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy revealed that the Congress had not approached them to extend support to the no-confidence motion. "Congress have not approached or consulted us about the no-confidence motion. The manner in which they are behaving shows they don't want our support, I don't know how they will succeed," Kumaraswamy told news agency ANI.

Karnataka to expand Cabinet?

Meanwhile, CM BS Yediyurappa on Saturday met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi to discuss his plans for cabinet expansion in Karnataka ahead of the state assembly session. The Chief Minister also put forth his state demands in front of the Vice President. His meet with the VP was held just before he left for Bengaluru after visiting the National Capital for two days. On Friday, the Chief Minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss about the same.

"I have put forth my state demands and informed him about my plans for cabinet expansion, which are likely to take place before the Karnataka monsoon session", Yediyurappa said.

