The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kerala Minister Clarifies On 'beef Recipe' Row, Says ‘no One Linking Food With Religion’

Politics

Amid the controversy surrounding Kerala Tourism sharing a beef recipe on Twitter, Tourism Minister said the govt had no "interest in hurting religious beliefs"

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kerala

Amid the controversy surrounding Kerala Tourism sharing a beef recipe on Twitter on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Tourism Minister K Surendran on Friday clarified that the State government had no "interest in hurting the religious beliefs of anyone" and criticised the attempt to give the incident a "communal colour".

"In Kerala, no one is linking food with religion. The government does not have any interest in hurting the religious beliefs of anyone. Giving communal colour to this is condemnable," Surendran said at a press conference.

He further said that some people were trying to give it the scenario communal angle by demanding "pork recipes" on Twitter.

"Those who are trying to find communalism in all this, are creating a controversy by saying 'put pork pictures'. Many dishes, including pork pictures, are already on the website, they might not have seen," Surendran added.

READ | VHP Outraged As Kerala Tourism Promotes Local Beef Delicacy; Demands Action From Centre

Kerala Tourism had shared the recipe of a local meat dish, popular in the Central Travancore region of Kerala, named Beef Ularthiyathu, which is a special delicacy in the region.

Taking to its Twitter handle, Kerala Tourism wrote, "A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, from the land of spices, Kerala."

Netizens gave mixed responses to the tweet, while some said "beef is not Kerala's culture", others called the recipe "a match made in heaven".

READ | VHP Outraged At Shaheen Bagh 'Nazi Swastika' Poster, Calls It 'attempt To Disrupt Harmony'

VHP outraged on Kerala Tourism sharing local beef dish

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal on Thursday criticized a tweet by Kerala Tourism promoting a local beef delicacy. Bansal said that the tweet hurts the sentiments of crores of Hindus who worship cows and sought action from Home Minister Amit Shah, as well MoS of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel against the Kerala tourism department. 

READ | 50 Lakh Pilgrims Take Holy Dip At Gangasagar On Makar Sankranti

READ | PM Modi Greets People On Pongal, Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti

(With inputs from ANI)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER WELCOMES DECISION
PAK PRAISES INDIAN JOURNALIST
RAHUL TARGETS NIA
PUNJAB ASSEMBLY PASSES ANTI-CAA RES
CAN DHONI PLAY WORLD T20?
LOVE AAJ KAL TRAILER REVIEW