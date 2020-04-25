Lockdown Stretched, Cautious Telangana Won't Implement Centre's Non-essential Shop Opening

Hours after the revised guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announcing further relaxation for shops, Telangana government has announced that it will not implement MHA's revised guidelines for now and any discussion on the opening of shops in rural or urban areas will be examined on May 5 in the cabinet meeting.

Telangana has reported 984 COVID-19 positive cases of which 253 have been cured and discharged while 26 have succumbed to the virus.

On April 20, the Telangana government had also issued orders to extend the ongoing lockdown till May 7 with stringent measures even as PM Modi had extended the nationwide lockdown only till May 3.

MHA's revised guidelines:

MHA on Saturday released orders for further relaxation of lockdown as an amendment to its April 15 guidelines. The revised guidelines dated April 24 stated:

In Rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open.

In Urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets or market complexes and shops in shopping malls are not allowed to open.

What will be open after this order?

All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/Union Territory

Shops in residential complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

Neighbourhood shops within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

Salons and parlours

Standalone shops within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

All the markets in rural areas

All non-essential goods and services in urban areas provided they are within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

What will not be open after this order?