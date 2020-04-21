Carrying Residential Proof Mandatory For People Out To Buy Essentials: Telangana DGP

Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy has said that it is mandatory for the people to carry their residence proofs while stepping out to purchase essential items amid the lockdown. This has been done to ensure that people do not roam beyond three kilometres radius of their houses.

'Done to ensure people do not roam'

During a press conference on Monday, Reddy said, "Telangana government has extended the lockdown till May 7. For strictly implementing the lockdown meeting was held in DGP office in which senior officials have participated."

"People from now should carry their residence proofs which will be checked by the police to ensure that the no one is roaming beyond three kilometres radius to purchase essential needs. People who want to go to hospitals should go to nearest hospitals and those who want to go to super speciality hospitals will be exempted," he added.

The DGP said they have requested to the state government to issue six different colour passes so that police can identify that government officials are going for their duties. "All the existing passes will be reviewed and it will again be given to them, in modified passes we will include the persons' residence and his destination in the past so that the person carrying passes is not roaming on roads unnecessarily," he said.

Telangana government on Sunday decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 7. According to the Health Ministry, Telangana has reported 872 cases of coronavirus so far. India has reported 1,336 more COVID-19 cases taking the count of coronavirus cases in the country to 18,601 in last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. Out of these, 14,759 patients are active cases and 3,252 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. As many as 590 deaths have been reported till now. As many as 47 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

(With ANI inputs)