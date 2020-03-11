'No Role Of BJP,' Says Pralhad Joshi On Jyotiraditya Scindia's Resignation From Congress

Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that BJP had no role in the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress party. Jyotiraditya Scindia had announced his resignation from the party minutes after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on March 10, though his letter was dated March 9.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House, Joshi said that Congress could not handle their own leaders. Taking to Twitter, Joshi highlighted Congress' inability and wrote, "Congress can't handle their leaders due to infighting. So I don't understand why are they blaming BJP. BJP has no role in it. In fact, leaders who think of country's interest today want to leave Congress. "

Even since Scindia tendered his resignation, the opposition has been targetting BJP over the same. Earlier in the day, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also said that BJP is using Jyotiraditya Scindia to usurp power in the state.

Scindia joined BJP in the presence of JP Nadda

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday was formally inducted into the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda at the party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital. After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all the talks of mediation failed.

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. The Congress MLAs have turned on him terming him a 'traitor'. Currently, Kamal Nath has called all his MLAs to an emergency meeting but only 45 MLAs of the remaining 90-odd MLAs have attended.

