MP CM's Son Nakul Nath Breaks Silence On Scindia-camp MLAs' Resignations; Warns Them

Congress MP and son of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath Nakul Nath on Wednesday speaking on the crisis in the party in Madhya Pradesh said that he is sure that the 'rebel' MLAs who have gone to Karnataka will soon return to the Congress fold. Alleging the BJP of playing "a dirty trick" he asserted that the government in the state is "safe."

'They were cheated and taken to Karnataka'

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Nakul said, "The BJP always plays a manipulative game. They have played another trick but I truly believe that the Madhya Pradesh government is safe. MLAs who have gone to Karnataka will soon return to the Congress fold. They were cheated and taken to Karnataka and I am very hopeful that they will soon realize that this is a dirty trick played by the BJP."

The Kamal Nath government has plunged into crisis after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's resigned from the party on Tuesday followed by the resignation of at least 22 MLAs. The surprise development on Tuesday morning came soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Before the resignations tendered by 22 Congress MLAs, Chief Minister Kamal Nath's government had 120 MLAs - just four over the majority mark of 115 in the 228-member Assembly. If the resignation of the 22 MLAs is accepted, the majority mark will be 104; the BJP will have 107 and the Congress 92. When the Assembly session resumes on 16 March, the BJP may move the no-confidence motion, following which a floor test will be held. The Speaker is, however, yet to respond to the mass resignation.

'At present, I am a spectator'

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon said he is keeping tabs on political developments and will make a decision only after reaching the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Tandon is currently in Lucknow to celebrate Holi with his family and will be on leave till 12 March. "At present, I am a spectator. Once I return there, only then can I make any comment after seeing all things, letters in which people have made some complaints," Tandon said responding to when he will call any party to prove majority in the House.

