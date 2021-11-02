'No Sikhs In Goa?': Omar Abdullah Asks As Arvind Kejriwal Announces Free Pilgrimage Scheme

Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, beginning campaigning in Goa, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced a free pilgrimage scheme for the people of Goa. The AAP supremo announced that if elected to power, the AAP government would send every Hindu devotee to visit Ram Janambhoomi temple, Muslims to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Christians to Velankanni and Sai Baba followers to Shirdi for free. However, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday came forward to criticise the promise and asked why Sikhs were not mentioned in the same.

NC leader Omar Abdullah questioned the announcement made by the AAP leader and asked if there were no Sikhs in Goa. Arvind Kejriwal had said, “If we form Govt in Goa, we will arrange free pilgrimage to Ayodhya for Hindus and to Velankanni for Christians. For Muslims, we will provide a free trip to Ajmer Sharif and to Shirdi temple for those who revere Sai Baba.” Replying to the same, Abdullah took to his Twitter and wrote, “No Sikhs in Goa?”

As per census 2020/21, there are 1473 Sikhs in Goa comprising about 0.10% of the population. However, the AAP leader has not yet replied to Abdullah. The AAP leader made the announcement regarding the free pilgrimage along with several other fresh promises including free water, electricity and an improved employment scheme.

Arvind Kejriwal makes fresh promises ahead of Goa polls

During his third trip to Goa this year, Kejriwal announced that if AAP forms the government next year, they will introduce a series of schemes in the state. Apart from the free pilgrimage scheme, the AAP leader announced that the party will provide the youth employment opportunities under their ‘Employment Guarantee Act', and until they get placed, they will be given Rs. 3000 unemployment allowance.

He further added that his government will also look after people of the mining and tourism sector who have lost their jobs during COVID-19 and suffered heavy losses. He said on being elected, the government will provide Rs. 5,000 each to families of miners and people from the tourism industry. These announcements add up to the list of announcements of free electricity for everyone and free water. He had earlier declared that the AAP government will provide free electricity to people of the coastal states, as well as farmers and will also do away with the previous bills.

