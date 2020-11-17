'Not A Part Of Gupkar Alliance': Congress Clarifies After BJP Criticism; Attacks Amit Shah

After facing a barrage of criticism from BJP for its political stance in J&K, the Congress party on Tuesday clarified that it is not a part of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Slamming the Congress party for supporting the Gupkar alliance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day alleged that they wanted to take back J&K to the "era of terror and turmoil". In the press note, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Shah of making false statements instead of focusing on safeguarding national security.

Recalling that thousands of Congress workers had laid down their lives for the country, he stressed that his party would never accept any damage to the integrity of the nation and the national flag. Moreover, Surjewala mentioned that Congress does not consent to foreign interference in any internal matter of India including J&K.

He questioned Shah on how the then PDP-BJP government had allowed Masarat Alam to unfurl the Pakistani flag and chant anti-India slogans in J&K. At the same time, Surjewala emphasised that Congress was contesting the District Development Council election as it was in favour of the democratic process and to expose the real face of BJP. Interestingly, he did not explicitly deny the possibility of Congress having a seat-sharing adjustment with the PAGD for the DDC election.

आए दिन झूठ बोलना, कपट फैलाना व नए भ्रमजाल गढ़ना मोदी सरकार का चाल-चेहरा-चरित्र बन गया है।



शर्म की बात है कि देश के गृहमंत्री श्री अमित शाह राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा की अपनी जिम्मेदारी दरकिनार कर जम्मू, कश्मीर व लद्दाख पर सरासर झूठी, भ्रामक व शरारतपूर्ण बयानबाजी कर रहे हैं!



What is the Gupkar alliance?

The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. However, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. On October 15, a meeting of all the Gupkar Declaration barring for Congress was held wherein a formal alliance- PAGD was announced. Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been declared as the president and vice president of this coalition respectively.

However, confusion persisted as the Congress leadership at the Central and state level differed over their political stance in J&K. On November 15, J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmed Mir put all speculation at rest by declaring that the PAGD constituents shall fight the DDC polls together to defeat those who have been "forcefully implementing" laws in the Union Territory. The DDC election will be conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22.

