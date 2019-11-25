Maharashtra: Voter Seeks HC Direction To BJP, Sena To Form Government

A woman voter from Maharashtra on Monday moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the BJP and Shiv Sena to stand by their pre-poll alliance and form government in the state as they got the "public mandate". Priya Chauhan (46), a resident of neighbouring Thane district, in her petition also sought a direction to the Centre and the state to refrain from appointing anyone as chief minister from the post-election alliances of the Sena- Congress-NCP, and BJP-Ajit Pawar. The plea, filed through advocate Nitin Satpute, claims the petitioner is aggrieved by the BJP and Shiv Sena's "betrayal".

The plea has also sought an FIR to be lodged against the BJP and Shiv Sena for failing to form the government, saying it amounts to breach of the trust of voters and cheating. "Both the BJP and Shiv Sena have betrayed the trust of voters. They have not complied with their promises and post elections changed their alliances," the plea said. The petition, which will come up for hearing in due course, claimed the BJP, facing the prospect of a non-BJP alliance staking claim to power in Maharashtra, resorted to political machinations.

The petition also raised questions over the manner in which the governor sought revocation of the President's rule in Maharashtra and allowed swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister. "The governor has acted in a partisan manner and made a mockery of the high office of the governor," it said. "The governor's actions on the intervening night of November 22 and November 23, culminating into the swearing-in (of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister) are a textbook example of the governor acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre," the plea alleged. The governor has allowed himself to be a "pawn in BJP's illegal usurpation of power", it added.

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of few other NCP MLAs, all of them believed to be with him was present at the party meet with Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening. Distancing itself from Ajit Pawar's decision Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place. This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats and the Congress won 44 seats.

SC reserves verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments of both sides on the petition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted two letters, that contained names of 54 NCP MLAs and their signatures, which he said was given by Ajit Pawar to the Governor of Maharashtra. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioners questioned on the need of revocation of President's Rule at 5.47 in the morning and installing a Government at 8 am. The matter was heard by a Bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna.

(With PTI inputs)