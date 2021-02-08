NSUI Requests Sonia Gandhi To Appoint New In-charge With 'organisational Background'

As the post of National Student's Union of India's (NSUI) in-charge position has been lying vacant since months, the national office bearers (NOBs) of Congress' student wing have written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to select a leader for them who has an organisational background. This letter to Sonia Gandhi was signed by various office bearers of NSUI.

Letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi read, "It's our humble request that you please see that the next in-charge to be appointed should be someone who has the background in the knowledge of the working of NSUI as an organization because this is the place where we develop the leadership of tomorrow."

NSUI writes to Sonia Gandhi

In the letter, the NOBs also mentioned about the previous post holder Ruchi Gupta and said, "The previous in-charge Ruchi Gupta was not very equipped with the knowledge of how to lead forward an organization such as NSUI as she is from a non-organisational and non-political background. There were a few of her decisions that could be said as vindictive of the least."

The letter read, "It's our humble request from all NOB's that you please look that the in-charge that NSUI will get should be from the organization background who understands the strength and the shortcomings of NSUI."

Informing that after resigning from the post of in-charge of NSUI, the letter said that Ruchi Gupta used media and social media to malign the image of the organisation that has negatively affected the image of the organisation. Asserting that NSUI is seen as the 'nursery' of the Congress Party, as it provides the 'leadership and workers for tomorrow' for Congress, the leaders of the organisation said that with no leadership at the moment, they are in quietness with such a big responsibility on NSUI.

While stating that NSUI is walking on a very thin rope, the NOBs in the letter said that the youth of the country is associating themselves with the ideology of NSUI and Congress but we need to address this fact that there are a lot more things NSUI need to do to get them on our side. "NSUI leadership need to be someone that has a clear way and direction to move forward," the letter added. Ruchi Gupta had resigned from her post on December 19, last year owing to the differences in viewpoints with the working of the party. She has also accused the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal of delaying the decisions pertaining to NSUI

