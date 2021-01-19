Jolt To Congress: 1000 Workers From Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli Want To Quit; Reach Delhi

In a massive development and another serious setback for Congress, as many as 1000 leaders from interim President Sonia Gandhi's constituency are likely to quit the party.

Congress workers from Raebareli on Tuesday reached Gandhi's residence in Delhi to tender their resignations over complaints that new Congress members are being given more priority by the leadership.

At least 35 to 60 have already quit the party but were still not able to meet the Congress top brass to address their grievances. Congress workers gathered outside the party chief's residence said they were called to meet Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

The country's main opposition party has been facing turmoil, with growing dissenters who have on multiple occasions expressed displeasure with the functioning of the Congress leadership.

Congress leaders express dissent

Back in August 2020, in a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, senior party leaders had observed that the uncertainty of the leadership and the increasing rift in the party had weakened Congress and demoralized its workers.

The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time president at the national and state headquarters, holding of elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to strategize the party's revival.

Despite the high-octane drama at the CWC meeting, it was decided that the Rae Bareli MP will continue as the interim president at least until the next AICC session is convened. But the concerns were reiterated openly by senior Congress members such as Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram, and Ghulam Nabi Azad after the loss in the Bihar Assembly election.

What is being effectively said is that the Congress weakens whichever party it allies with in any particular state, the most recent example being the RJD in Bihar. Further, the discontent over the party's leadership has reached entirely new levels, with

