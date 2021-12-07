Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty Served Notice By TMC For Missing MPs Meeting

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentary committee on Tuesday issued a notice to its MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty asking them to clarify why they were absent during the meeting called by the party on the floor of the parliament office. The actor-turned-politicians reportedly skipped the Parliament and MP meeting which was called by the TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday morning. All MPs of both Houses had been asked to be present in the TMC party office, 15 minutes prior to the session to the day’s agenda with party members.

Sources have reported that Abhishek Banerjee has decided to issue a notice to Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty for breaking the discipline of the party and remaining absent. TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari was also absent in the meeting, but the party has excused him since he is busy with the upcoming Goa Elections in 2022.

TMC to rake up suspension of RS MPs

Republic Media Network has learned that the TMC's agenda for December 8 is to rake up the suspension of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. Notably, Abhishek Banerjee along with suspended MP Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri agitated in front of the Gandhi Statue earlier today over the decision of the RS Chairman.

The Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session suspended 12 members on the grounds of 'indiscipline' over the ruckus caused during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. After the Opposition launched a huge hue-and-cry with regard to the matter, the following day, VP Venkaiah Naidu rejected the request for the revocation saying that concerned MPs did not show any 'remorse' for their 'misbehaviour'.

"Suspended MPs have not expressed remorse. I am not considering the appeal of Leader of Opposition (Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge). Suspension will not be revoked," he stated.

Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI (M) MP Elamaram Kareem, CPI's Binoy Viswam, Dola Sen, and Shanta Chhetri of TMC and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai have been suspended for the remainder of the Winter session. The Rajya Sabha squandered 52.30% of its allocated sitting time in its first week owing to "disruptions and forced adjournments".