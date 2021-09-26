'O Gorey Gorey': Amarinder Singh Croons Old Hindi Songs With NDA Batchmates | WATCH

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh headed for a nostalgic weekend on Saturday with his 47 NDA course batchmates in Chandigarh. The senior Congress leader was seen crooning old Hindi songs at a dinner party with his Army batchmates on Saturday.

In the video posted by Raveen Thukral, Media advisor to Captain, the former Punjab CM can be heard singing the popular Bollywood song ‘O Gorey Gorey…' from the movie Samadhi (1950). Several of his former NDA batchmates joined Amarinder Singh to croon the classic song at his Mohinder Bagh farmhouse in Mohali.

Later the former Punjab CM and his batchmates also crooned the popular Punjabi folk song- 'Idhar Kan kan Udhar Kankar' by Asa Singh Mastana. Thukral posted the videos of Captain Amarinder's renditions to the classic songs on Twitter.

And there was more merriment….@capt_amarinder seemed in full mood to enjoy the moment. Listen in to him singing ‘O gorey gorey…’ from an old Hindi movie. pic.twitter.com/xbwEzBBCw5 — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) September 25, 2021

Idhar Kan kan Udhar Kankar - with this song of Asa Singh Mastana, @capt_amarinder took the evening with his soldier friends to a new high! pic.twitter.com/UufaOrlAhJ — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) September 25, 2021

Amarinder Singh's resignation

Months after infighting and 'humiliation' at the hands of PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and his aides, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. However, Amarinder Singh made it clear that his resignation from the Chief Ministership in no way meant that he was exiting the political sphere of Punjab.

The following week, Congress High Command's pick 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. Apart from Channi, two Deputy CMs - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni took oath as well. Channi, a Minister for Technical Educational in the Amarinder Singh government, is a 3-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib and a vocal critic of the ex-CM and a close aide of Navjot Sidhu.