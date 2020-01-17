'Obstructionist Policies Of Delhi Govt Delayed Metro Phase IV' Alleges Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government for delaying the Phase IV of Delhi Metro. Taking to Twitter, Puri said that Delhi government’s "several flip flops" on implementation of Metro Phase IV are well known. He alleged that even though the Metro Phase IV was announced in March 2019, because of "obstructionist policies" of Delhi government, work started in December 2019 after the Supreme Court orders.

'Metro work delayed due to obstructionist policies'

Delhi govt’s several flip flops on implementation of Metro Phase IV are well known.



Metro Phase IV was announced in March’19, but due to obstructionist policies of Delhi govt, work could only start in Dec’19 after Hon'ble Supreme Court ordered them to do so.@BJP4Delhi — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 17, 2020

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) began work on the construction of the Delhi Metro's Phase IV on December 30. The work that commenced after a long wait began with a groundbreaking ceremony held at Haider Badli Mor. Phase IV of the Delhi Metro comprises three corridors covering 61.67 km.

The war of words between AAP and BJP had begun long before the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Delhi elections with leaders from both parties taking on each other over several issues. Hardeep Singh Puri, who has been very vocal in criticizing the AAP government, had earlier alleged that the AAP government has dealt a crushing blow to the education system in the city. He accused the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation of failing to reimburse 70% of the education expense borne by the municipalities.

'A crushing blow to the education system'

Alleging that the civic body-run schools are made to operate with only 57% of the sanctioned teacher’s strength, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister took a swipe at the AAP government’s education model.

Delhi Govt has dealt a crushing blow to the education system & morale of teachers in MCD run schools.



It has to reimburse 70% of education expenditure borne by MCDs, but true to its obstructionist ways, it has failed to clear the dues. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 10, 2020

BJP likely to release candidate list for on Friday

The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) met on Thursday to finalise the party’s candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls. The list is likely to be announced on Friday. The meeting came days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday named all its candidates. The BJP had won only three assembly seats in the previous assembly elections, while the AAP had won 67. Elections are set for February 8 while results will be declared on February 11.

