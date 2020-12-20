Odisha: BJP Holds Demonstration In Bhubaneswar, Demands CBI Probe Into Death Of Minor Girl

Holding a demonstration against the alleged rape and death of a five-year-old in Odisha, the BJP Odisha Unit on Sunday launched a 'padyatra' against the state government demanding a fair investigation into the case. Heading the march, BJP leader Sambit Patra demanded the resignation of Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo, who has been accused of protecting the main accused and requested for a CBI probe into the matter.

"It's very sad that a 5-year-old was killed & her decaying skeleton was dumped in front of her house. Local MLA's name & someone he's protecting has come forward in the case. Our demands are to have a CBI probe & the resignation of minister Arun Sahoo," said Sambit Patra.

NCPCR condemns Odisha's police probe

The Odisha Police's probe into the death of the minor girl has drawn criticism from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) as well. Condemning the police probe, the apex child rights body has called it "severely flawed" with "glaring defects".

In a statement, the NCPCR has also revealed that letters have been issued to the superintendent of police (SP) and district magistrate (DM) of Nayagarh for an inquiry in the case. The officials have also been asked by the body to provide the commission with certain documents such as the age proof of the victim and a copy of the FIR.

The case pertains to the mysterious death of a five-year-old girl who went missing while playing in front of her house at Jadupur village of Nayagarh district on July 14. Her skeletal remains were found on July 23.

