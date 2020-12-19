Odisha: Class 3 Student Collects 5,000 Matchboxes From Different Countries

A girl from Bhubaneswar has mesmerised the internet with her collection of over 5,000 matchboxes from different countries of the world. Dibyanshi has matchboxes from foreign countries such as Poland, Bhutan, Japan, Bangladesh, Nepal and many more. According to ANI, the Odisha kid collects the matchboxes as a hobby and despite not having travelled to these countries by herself, she has managed to get her hands on some of the most intriguing boxes brought to her by her relatives. The girl, in a statement to ANI, said that she was inspired to get into the hobby after she noticed the creative matchboxes which were brought home by her father from abroad whenever he travelled to other countries. The girl’s father is into wildlife photography.

“I have organised them according to various themes. My father is a wildlife photographer and travels a lot and he brings matchboxes from there. Then I started collecting it,” the enthusiastic girl told ANI. The passionate girl, according to the mother, has been into the hobby for the last three years. “My father used to travel a lot and brought a matchbox for his friend. The matchbox packaging had a very good design,” Gopa Mohanty told ANI.

Bhubaneswar: Dibyanshi, a class three student has collected over 5,000 matchboxes from different countries.



She says,"My father is wildlife photographer & travels a lot. I also ask my relatives to bring matchboxes for me. I've organized them according to various themes." (18.12) pic.twitter.com/0Pxn0B9UjR — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

Internet admires girl's collection

She further informed that she eventually wanted to keep some of the matchbooks as she was exceedingly fascinated by them. “she asked him if she can keep it with her. She has been collecting matchboxes for the last three years,” the mother said. Mohanty informed that the girl preserved the matchboxes safely into the plastic so they weren’t spoilt. Several relatives would bring her a matchbox from a country they had travelled to, as the girl has been so enthusiastic about it. The internet admired the girl’s collection and related to some of their hobbies during childhood. Some even shared their own collection from the 80s and 90s. “Kid got talent,” one wrote. “Nice collection,” another said. Many lauded the fact that the kid was, in fact, so endearingly pursuing a hobby.

