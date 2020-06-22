'Will Work With Centre': Odisha Govt Welcomes SC's Decision To Allow Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Government of Odisha welcomes the decision to allow Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, said the state Agricultural Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo on Monday adding that all measures will be taken to ensure safe yatra in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. a Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde allowed the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to take place in Puri, Odisha on June 23. However, the SC has stipulated certain conditions in this regard. It asked the Centre, the state government and the Temple committee to work in tandem to conduct the Rath Yatra.

Speaking to ANI, Sahoo said that the state government will work with the Centre in this regard and will take all measures.

"On behalf of devotees of Lord Jagannath, the Government of Odisha welcomes this decision of Supreme Court. All guidelines will be followed strictly. The state government will work with the Centre in this regard. It is our duty to look after how Rath Yatra can be conducted peacefully and safely. The state government will take all measures," Sahoo told ANI.

Moreover, the apex court emphasised that there would be no compromise on the health of people amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It also empowered the Odisha government to stop the Yatra in the case of a public health emergency. About 10-12 lakh devotees usually gather for the Rath Yatra.

Arguments in the SC

During the hearing in the apex court, both the Centre and the Odisha goverment argued that the Rath Yatra could be conducted while taking due precautions. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the conditions of the Union government would help the Rath Yatra to be carried out without affecting public health. These include restricting the congregation of people and permitting only priests who tested negative for COVID-19 to conduct the rituals. He submitted that the devotees may seek blessings on TV during live telecast of the Rath Yatra. Maintaining that tradition of centuries cannot be stopped, Mehta pointed out that Lord Jagannath cannot come for the next 12 years if the stay on the Rath Yatra persisted.

The original petitioner Odisha Vikas Parishad's counsel expressed concerns about the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state. At present, there are 5160 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Odisha out of which 3720 patients have recovered while 14 fatalities have been reported. However, senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for the Odisha government agreed to the Solicitor General's proposal.

