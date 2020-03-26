Omar Abdullah And Mehbooba Mufti Exchange Pleasantries, One Ex-CM Demands Other's Release

On Thursday, amid lockdown in the country due to coronavirus outbreak, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah recently released from detention demanded the release of his political opponent PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. Taking to Twitter, he slammed "some journalists" for fake stories regarding Mufti, and said that Mehbooba Mufti & all the others in detention "MUST be released immediately." He urged media to not make life tougher for Mufti & her family.

What some journalists did to @MehboobaMufti & her family yesterday was so unfair. When will these people learn that their “sources” got NOTHING correct since 5th August. The stories planted have been absolute rubbish. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 26, 2020

Mehbooba Mufti responds

Soon after his tweet, Mufti, whose Twitter account is currently being handled by her daughter responded. Once a fierce opponents of each other, both the NC chief and PDP chief have spoken about each other's rights in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Mufti said that it is very kind of Omar to speak in support of her.

That’s very kind of you. Speculations don’t help anyone. On a lighter note,most said ‘She’s already at Fairview’ with such conviction, I thought she was hiding at home 🙃🙆🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/SO1Sfg5TCS — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 26, 2020

Omar released from detention

Omar was released on March 24, from his detention after he was detained last year following the abrogation of Article 370. He was also slapped with the Public Safety Act on February 6. After his release, amid coronavirus outbreak, He also added that he will do everything in his individual capacity to help the authorities overcome the challenge of coronavirus. He demanded the release of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and added that it is "callous and cruel" for the government to detain her and others.

Amid rumours of restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Omar on Thursday blamed the authorities, warning that they should not mess with the heads of the Kashmiris. Taking to Twitter, Omar wrote that why should they be made to feel like beggars for the restoration of basic services.

