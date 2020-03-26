The Debate
Omar Abdullah And Mehbooba Mufti Exchange Pleasantries, One Ex-CM Demands Other's Release

Politics

On Thursday, NC VP Omar Abdullah recently released from detention demanded the release of his political opponent PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Omar Abdullah

On Thursday, amid lockdown in the country due to coronavirus outbreak, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah recently released from detention demanded the release of his political opponent PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. Taking to Twitter, he slammed "some journalists" for fake stories regarding Mufti, and said that Mehbooba Mufti & all the others in detention "MUST be released immediately." He urged media to not make life tougher for Mufti  & her family.

Omar Abdullah irritated by fake '4G restoration in J&K' circular; hits out

Mehbooba Mufti responds 

Soon after his tweet, Mufti, whose Twitter account is currently being handled by her daughter responded. Once a fierce opponents of each other, both the NC chief and PDP chief have spoken about each other's rights in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Mufti said that it is very kind of  Omar to speak in support of her.

Government Revokes Detention Of Omar Abdullah; Statement Here

Omar released from detention 

Omar was released on March 24, from his detention after he was detained last year following the abrogation of Article 370. He was also slapped with the Public Safety Act on February 6. After his release, amid coronavirus outbreak, He also added that he will do everything in his individual capacity to help the authorities overcome the challenge of coronavirus. He demanded the release of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and added that it is "callous and cruel" for the government to detain her and others. 

Amid rumours of restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Omar on Thursday blamed the authorities, warning that they should not mess with the heads of the Kashmiris. Taking to Twitter, Omar wrote that why should they be made to feel like beggars for the restoration of basic services.

Omar Abdullah irritated by fake '4G restoration in J&K' circular; hits out

First Published:
COMMENT
