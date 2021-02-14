Omar Abdullah Angry At Being Locked Indoors On Pulwama Anniversary; Police Says He Knew

The Srinagar Police countered National Conference (NC) chief Omar Abdullah's claims of being 'locked up in their homes' on Sunday, noting that the movement of VIPs and protected persons has been restricted on the 2nd anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack. The NC leader took to Twitter on Sunday morning to take a jibe at 'Naya Kashmir', and claimed that his father Farooq Abdullah - a sitting MP - along with his sister and her children had been locked up in their homes. Omar Abdullah further complained that the staff of his residence weren't being allowed to enter the premises and declared that he was still 'bitter and angry'.

This is the “naya/new J&K” after Aug 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It’s bad enough they’ve locked my father (a sitting MP) & me in our home, they’ve locked my sister & her kids in their home as well. pic.twitter.com/89vOgjD5WM — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2021

Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren’t being allowed in and then you are surprised that I’m still angry & bitter. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2021

JKNC condemns the arbitrary detention of party President Dr Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Jb @OmarAbdullah and their family at their residence in Gupkar, Srinagar. The party demands immediate lifting of these uncalled for and unlawful measures. — JKNC (@JKNC_) February 14, 2021

However, the Srinagar Police refuted Abdullah's claims, pointing out that the movement of political leaders was discouraged on Sunday after having received adverse inputs. Further, it also pointed out to the NC leader that they had been informed about the restrictions in advance and were asked not to plan any tours on Sunday. J&K's unit of BJP also cancelled an event that was scheduled to be held on Sunday to pay respect to the 40 jawans who were martyred on February 14, 2019, in a suicide attack at Lethpora, Pulwama.

https://t.co/3Vtj1sPcvi Today is 2nd Anniversary of dreaded Lethpora Terror incident. There shall be NO ROP on ground. Due to adverse inputs, movement of VIPs/ProtectedPersons has been discouraged

and all concerned were informed in advance NOT to plan a tour today. @OmarAbdullah — SRINAGAR POLICE (@PoliceSgr) February 14, 2021

Responding to Srinagar Police's counter, Omar Abdullah demanded to know under what law he had been detained in his home. The NC leader argued that he could only be advised to not leave his residence and that he cannot be forced to stay inside citing security. Omar Abdullah also questioned the authenticity of the Srinagar police's Twitter handle, pointing out that it did not have a blue tick and wasn't verified.

I’m not even sure if this is actually a police Twitter handle since it’s not verified but assuming it is - please tell me under which law you have detained me in my home today? You can advise me not to leave my house but you can’t force me to stay in using security as an excuse. https://t.co/wfWwYPiTM4 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2021

Pulwama Terror Attack: A black day for India

Two years ago on February 14, 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were martyred in one of the worst terror attacks on Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. After the deadly attack, a Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for this terror attack. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured.

After this attack, India had also withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan and the whole international community had expressed its strong support to India in the wake of the terror attack. The memorial having names of all 40 jawans killed in the attack was inaugurated on February 14, 2020, at CRPF's Training Centre at Lethpora camp in Pulwama. The memorial is inscribed with the names of all the 40 troopers along with their photographs and the motto of the CRPF -- "Seva and Nishtha" (Service and Loyalty). India had conducted precision air strikes deep into Pakistani territory, hitting a Jaish terror training campus at Balakot and killing an estimated 300 terrorists under training.

