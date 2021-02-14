Pro-Khalistan Outfit SFJ's Website Banned By Govt Of India Just Four Days After Its Launch

The crackdown on the pro-Khalistan radical outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) intensified as the Government of India banned the outfit's website just four days after it was launched. The SFJ website claiming to provide a platform for the Khalistan referendum was banned on the orders of the Department of Telecommunications. The website, which was launched by the pro-Khalistani outfit on February 10, 2021, asked the farmers to register to earn $21,000 annually while extending their support for the Khalistan referendum.

SFJ website banned by Centre

NIA books SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannun, 5 others

NIA on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of designated terror outfit Sikhs for Justice and five others for involvement in hoisting Khalistani Flag at DC Office Complex, Moga on August 14 last year and also for tearing the Indian National Flag. Chargesheet was filed by NIA Special Judge, Mohali, Punjab under section 120B r/w 109, 124A, 153B, 201, 204, 212 IPC and substantial offences thereof, Section 10, 13 of UAPA and Section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971. The Investigation has revealed that accused Inderjit Singh, Jaspal Singh and Akashdeep Singh were radicalized members of SFJ a proscribed unlawful association and conspired with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Rana Singh of SFJ, the spokesperson added.

SFJ's attempts to hijack the farmers' protests

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has been actively involved in hijacking the ongoing farmers' protests and has organised protests outside Indian Missions in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe to 'stand in solidarity' with the protesting farmers of Punjab, as stated by the Centre in the Supreme Court. The radical outfit wrote to EAM S Jaishankar and MoS Muraleedharan declaring their support for the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 and alleged that the Indian government was 'unabashedly suppressing and gagging the protesting, criticizing and dissenting voices, with impunity'. Earlier, the SFJ also offered $1 million to farmers who were injured or whose tractors were damaged in the farmers' protests.

The radical Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had urged the people of Delhi to not participate in the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on 26 January while also threatening to cut off electricity supply to the national capital on Republic Day. The radical outfit appealed to the farmers to target electricity companies allegedly owned by 'Ambanis' in order to 'plunge Delhi into darkness'. SFJ issued a 'stay home-stay safe' advisory while appealing to the people of the national capital to boycott the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. SFJ had also announced a cash reward of USD 2,50,000 for hoisting the Khalistan flag on January 26 at the India Gate on Republic Day. Meanwhile, the Government of India has blocked the website shared by Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice in a letter to farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws. SFJ also called for a similar storming of Parliament on Budget-day, offering a reward.

