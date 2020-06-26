Omar Abdullah Quotes Joe Biden On 'weakening Democracy' As 4G Internet Remains Shut In J&K

Quoting US Presidential candidate Joe Biden, National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah, on Friday, said that Biden hoped that India will 'restore rights of Kashmir people'. He claimed that Biden had said 'shutting down internet weakens democracy'. US currently is witnessing mass protests against police brutality - while most protests are reportedly peaceful, there have been reports of looting.

Omar quotes Biden on 'weakened democracy'

Democratic Presidential hopeful @JoeBiden says “In Kashmir India should take all necessary steps to restore the rights of all the people of Kashmir. Restrictions on dissent, such as peaceful protests or shutting or slowing down the internet weakens democracy”. https://t.co/DQEeo3D5dn — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 26, 2020

On June 17, the Jammu-Kashmir administration extended its ban on the high-speed internet till 8 July 2020, limiting it to 2G speed only. Moreover, it stated that 2G speed internet has been provided to post-paid sim cards and provided to pre-paid sim cards after verification of norms. The government has maintained that the continued ban was in place to prevent infiltration attempts and curbing fake news, adding that neither education or COVID-related activities have been hampered.

In May, the Supreme Court had refused to pass orders to restore 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and instead directed the Centre to form a special committee to examine the petitioners’ demands. Advocate Salman Khurshid representing the petitioner argued that inspite of a review being done by J&K govt on a weekly basis, none of the review orders or info is available in public. He also raised the issue of students being unable to access educational lectures due to slow internet, infringing upon their right to education.

Current internet scenario in Kashmir

Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir, these were subsequently eased, after Supreme Court upheld that the continued ban on the internet was 'violation of freedom of expression'. Since the revocation, state-run internet provider BSNL has restored internet services throughout the Kashmir valley, but with a speed of 2G with special instructions. Consequently, the administration has reviewed the scenario on a monthly basis, but has repeatedly extended the ban on high-speed internet. Mobile internet services were also snapped across Kashmir after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo on May 6 and was later restored in a phased manner.