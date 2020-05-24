Omar Abdullah & Karti 'correct' Ivanka Trump For Hailing Teen Jyoti Who Cycled 1200km

Many politicians have been appalled by the underlying story which caught the eye of no less than Ivanka Trump, in which 15-year-old Jyoti Kumari cycled 1,200 km with her wounded father to Bihar, with the US President's daughter calling it a 'beautiful feat of endurance and love'. Ivanka Trump received a lot of flak for being out of touch and not understanding the reality behind her efforts, and first among these were two key politicians who were unsparing on the government for the circumstances behind the effort.

Omar Abdullah, Karti Chidambaram appalled by Trump's tweet

Her poverty & desperation are being glorified as if Jyoti cycled 1,200 KM for the thrill of it. Government failed her, thats hardly something to trumpet as an achievement . https://t.co/i33ImFm0fr — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 22, 2020

In a tweet, Abdullah said that the Kumari's desperation was being highlighted as if she was cycling for the "thrill of it" and that she was forced to do so because her government had failed her.

In another tweet, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram took a shot at the ruling BJP at the Centre, saying that it was not a feat of excellence and that it was "fuelled by desperation" due to the callous attitude of the Central government.

This is not a feat of excellence. It’s a feat fuelled by desperation caused due to the callous attitude of the @BJP4India government headed your “friend” and “host” @narendramodi — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) May 22, 2020

Ivanka Trump shared a news report which stated that the Cycling Federation of India had given Kumari a call up to New Delhi for trials and if she does qualify in training, she will be trained at the IGI Sports Complex in the city. She added that Kumari carrying her wounded father for more than seven days for more than 1000 kilometers was a story of endurance and love.

After her efforts were highlighted in the media, the Cycle Federation of India has invited the 15-year-old for trials next month. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Jyoti said, "After the lockdown was announced, me and my father had nothing to eat. So I decided to take my injured father back to our village, riding on a cycle. I reached here in seven days. I used to make stoppages at petrol pumps at night. My father initially resisted, but I convinced him that we can travel to Darbhanga on a cycle. My mother also resisted over the phone. I have got an invitation from Cycle Federation, to participate in the trials in Delhi. I will be going there next month. I wish to represent the country in cycling."

