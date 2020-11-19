Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Additional Security For DDC polls; Dubs Election A 'farce'

Slamming the Centre yet again, NC leader Omar Abdullah has said that elections are becoming "farce" in this country. His comments come as New Delhi has issued orders to move an additional 25,000 security personnel to the Union Territory ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) elections. Omar said that the move exposes the "hollow claims" of Centre about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah has, however, not said anything about those causing the violence for which additional security has had to be called in.

Earlier on Wednesday, Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti accused the J&K administration of favouring BJP and J&K Apni Party in the run-up to the DDC polls. According to Mufti, non-BJP candidates for the District Development Council elections are not being permitted to campaign freely, and Abdullah alleged that the J&K administration was using the security situation as a pretext to lock up candidates opposed to BJP.

The election is fast becoming a farce & also exposes the hollow claims of both the centre & state about the improved security situation in J&K. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 19, 2020

First-ever DDC polls in J&K

Requisite amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, have enabled the setting up of District Development Councils, the members of which shall be directly elected by voters in the Union Territory. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which were headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K. Addressing a press briefing, State Election Commissioner KK Sharma stated that the polls for the vacant seats of sarpanches, panches and Urban Local Bodies will be held simultaneously with the DDC polls. The DDC elections will be conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22.

Congress to fight DDC polls alone

On October 15, a meeting of all the Gupkar Declaration signatories barring Congress was held wherein a formal alliance- People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration was announced. However, confusion persisted over Congress' association with the alliance as the party leadership at the Central and state level differed over its political stance in J&K. All doubts were seemingly put to rest on November 15 when J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir declared that the PAGD constituents shall fight the DDC polls together.

However, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala not only ruled out his party being a part of the PAGD but also indirectly expressed disapproval of Abdullah and Mufti's controversial remarks. Subsequently, the J&K Congress chief made a U-turn on Tuesday. Mentioning that no state-level Congress leader had participated in the meetings of the PAGD until now, he said that his party would fight the election on its own symbol.

