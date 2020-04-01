Omar Abdullah Terms Centre's New J&K Domicile Law 'hollow'; Calls Timing As 'suspect'

Slamming the new Jammu-Kashmir (J&K) domicile law, NC VIce-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday, said that the timing of the new law was suspect amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. He added that the new law offers none of the promises of keeping the 'demographic of J&K intact', adding insult to injury. Moreover, he claimed that that the law was so hollow that the new J&K Apni party - 'created by Delhi's blessings' were forced to oppose it.

Omar Abdullah calls new domicile law 'hollow'

Talk about suspect timing. At a time when all our efforts & attention should be focused on the #COVID outbreak the government slips in a new domicile law for J&K. Insult is heaped on injury when we see the law offers none of the protections that had been promised. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 1, 2020

Centre issues new domicile law for J&K

On Wednesday, the Centre issued a gazette notification defining the domicile of the newly bifurcated Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. It states that a domicile of J&K is one 'who has resided for 15 years in J&K, or has studied for 7 years and appeared in Class 10/12 exam in J&K, or is registered as migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner.' The order also includes “children of government employees who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years or children of parents who fulfil any of the conditions in sections”. The Centre had abrogated Article 370 & Article 35 A which defined the permanent residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah assures 'no demographic change'

On March 15, Home Minister Amit Shah assured a 24-member delegation of J&K Apni Party led by former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari that the Centre has no intention of bringing any demographic change in Jammu and Kashmir adding that the Centre would work with all sections of society to realise the hopes of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest. Earlier on March 8, Bukhari along with 40 other members launched the 'Jammu Kashmir Apni party' comprising of politicians from all major J&K parties, journalists, intellectuals etc. Since then, the government has revoked the stringent PSA against most mainstream Kashmir leaders and released - Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Sajid Lone - except former BJP-ally and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

