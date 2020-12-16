On Yogi's Turf, Owaisi Tears Into 'restless' Mamata Banerjee; Mocks Trinamool's 2019 Show

AIMIM chief Asadudding Owaisi on Wednesday met Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow to discuss the party's strategy for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. When asked whether it is necessary for all Opposition parties to unite to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi said, "We are trying from our side, this question has to be answered by other big parties."

The Hyderabad MP refused to answer whether his party will hold any talks with the Aam Aadmi Party who has announced that it will also contest the elections. "The two of us (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's Om Prakash Rajbhar and he) are sitting before you. We stand together and we'll work under his leadership," Owaisi said.

'Mamata Banerjee is getting restless': Owaisi

Responding to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who has levelled a massive 'money charge' against the AIMIM and accused it of colluding with the BJP, Owaisi reminded that the Chief Minister was part of the NDA under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Gujarat riots took place at that time. "If she is saying our party is getting money to divide minority votes, then I would like to tell her that nobody can buy Asaduddin Owaisi by offering money. Her allegations are baseless and she has become a victim of restlessness. She should care about her own party. So many of TMC members are joining BJP, she should be worrying about it," he said.

"I would also like to tell Mamata Banerjee that the way she fought BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, they still ended up getting around 17 seats there. Our party was not even present there. And the second thing is that she has insulted the voters of Bihar. She is trying to divert all her anger on Owaisi but she has not yet encountered a real Muslim," the AIMIM chief said. Owaisi said that his party is yet to finalise the plans for the upcoming West Bengal elections.

So far you’ve only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers & Sadiqs. You don’t like Muslims who think & speak for themselves. You’ve insulted our voters in Bihar. Remember what happened to parties in Bihar that kept blaming their failures on “vote cutters”

Muslim voters aren’t your jagir https://t.co/CFTfkXe9hu — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 16, 2020

To divide minority votes they have caught hold of a party from Hyderabad, BJP gives them money and they are dividing votes. Bihar election has proved it: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Jalpaiguri, earlier today pic.twitter.com/P9PWMVDJJh — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Commenting on the BJP's promise to change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "The ward in which Yogi Adityanath campaign for GHMC polls, the BJP lost that ward. All three of them. Where Amit Shah went, they lost that too. I have not come to UP to change names, I have come to win hearts. The allegation of being BJP's B-team will be levelled again as well. We are not bothered."

