Opposition Doesn't Spare Constitution Day Parliament Session, Boycotts Over Maha Politics

Opposition parties on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Parliament and boycotted the joint session in the Central Hall on the occasion of Constitution Day. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony among others protested in front of the Ambedkar Statue opposing government formation in Maharashtra by BJP. They decided to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address that was underway in the parliament. Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had earlier questioned the government over "democracy", talking about recent developments in Maharashtra. Though Rahul Gandhi was not present in the Lok Sabha in its first week, he alleged "murder of democracy" in the state.

"Today we are protesting against the government which is violating the Constitution one side and celebrating it on the other," Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor told ANI.

Delhi: Leaders of Opposition parties, including Congress' Sonia Gandhi, former PM & Congress leader Manmohan Singh and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, hold a protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue in Parliament. https://t.co/vjsVAUcg1F pic.twitter.com/3qM3m7NGvI — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

'We are 162' and Hotel politics

On Monday in a massive announcement, 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stating that they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP has slammed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs are still holed in Lemon Tree Hotel, Congress MLAs are in JW Marriott and NCP MLAs are in Grand Hyatt Hotel.

SC orders floor test on Wednesday

In a massive development, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, has ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. The apex court has also asked for no secret ballot to be used for casting votes. The Supreme Court has also stated that a Protem Speaker must be appointed immediately and that he will hold the floor test on Wednesday. Furthermore, the apex court has called for a Special Assembly session on November 27 to administer the oath to all MLAs prior to the floor test at 5 PM. The apex court has also stated that the floor test will be telecasted live. The Supreme Court has not the constitutional validity of the present government and the governor's decision

