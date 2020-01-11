BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Opp Parties 'conspired To Hijack Peace' By Spreading Lies

Senior BJP leader and Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday accused the opposition parties of "conspiring to hijack peace" by "spreading lies and rumours" about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Attacking the Congress and Samajwadi Party, Naqvi said that the two political parties created fear among a particular section of the society and conspired to hijack peace by spreading lies and rumours. Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, he also said that people have begun to understand the political agenda of these parties.

"We don't have any complaints or accusations against the protesting youngsters and students. However, there are politically motivated protests which only have one agenda that is 'Jhuthmeva Jayate' (lie will prevail)," the BJP leader said.

"The opposition parties knew they could not convince the people on the citizenship law, so they started confusing the people. They are involved in a conspiracy to disturb the communal harmony and unity of the country," he added.

There have been major protests against CAA across the country with some leaders even claiming they will not allow its implementation in their states. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi alleged that the Congress party and its allies were using students and youngsters to gain political mileage.

Upon questioned about actor Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' being boycotted through social media campaigns, Naqvi expressed willingness to watch the movie. "If I get time I will also watch it," he said.

Padukone had recently joined the protest at JNU over the recent violence that took place on the campus which left about 30 students injured after masked goons entered the varsity and attacked students and faculty with sticks and rods.

Anti-CAA protests driven by 'pirated propaganda'

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said the ongoing protests against CAA were driven by "pirated propaganda" as the legislation is for providing citizenship and not take it away. The conspiracy by some people to disturb the secular fabric and unity of the country through the philosophy of "Jhuthmev Jayate" will be defeated, the Minority Affairs Minister told reporters.

Appealing to students and the youth, he said they should not get influenced by "evils of misinformation" and must become a part of the effort to strengthen communal harmony and unity of the country.

"The constitutional, religious and social rights of every Indian are absolutely safe," Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi affirmed. "There is no threat or question mark over the citizenship of any Indian due to the CAA or any other legislation," he asserted.

(With inputs from ANI)