Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak: Congress And Samajwadi Party Host Screenings For Film

Amid the controversies associated with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, the movie has got the backing from various quarters. Apart from numerous celebrities coming out in its support after the actor’s controversial visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), now even political parties are backing it. After the Congress-led state governments like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry announced the movie as ‘tax-free’, a unit of the party also hosted a screening of the movie in Delhi.

As per a report on PTI, a screening of the movie based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was held in Daryaganj. “We bought all the 920 tickets for the 2-pm show. Around 800 students watched the film," Alka Lamba was quoted as saying by the news agency. "Deepika stood with our students. Now it is our turn to support her,” the leader added.

Deepika Padukone’s visit to the JNU after a horrific attack in which 50-odd masked wreaked havoc on the campus, while attacking the students, had sparked a row. Celebrities and politicians were left divided over the visit, some lauding her for expressing solidarity with the students and others stating that it was a ‘publicity stunt.’

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party also hosted a screening of the Meghna Gulzar directorial in Lucknow. The screening was held on the directive of party President Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI, "The party believes that the issue raised in the film is that of social sensitivity and should be taken as such. This is a very emotional issue and the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had taken steps for the rehabilitation and honour of acid attack survivors when he was the chief minister.”

Chaudhary added that an ‘emotional film’ like Chhapaak should not be dragged into a controversy only because the actor visited the university. Earlier, Congress student union workers distributed tickets for the film in Bhopal.

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Deepika has also ventured into production for the first time. Fox Star Studios are the other producers of the movie.

