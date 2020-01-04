Union Min Naqvi Hits Back At Mamata For Attacking PM, Asks Her To 'stop Provoking People'

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Pakistan remark. He said that Mamata "should stop provoking people" and "must focus on protecting her own house." He also said that the "anti-national forces" in West Bengal have made life tough for the common man.

'She should first focus on protecting her own house'

"She should stop provoking people and must make efforts in the direction of bringing peace in the state. Anti-national forces in West Bengal have made life tough for the common man. Merely targeting the Prime Minister is not going to help her. She should first focus on protecting her own house," the Union Minister said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

'Join hands with me'

The West Bengal Chief Minister had led a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by stating that he always talks about Pakistan. "I am fighting against the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Join hands with me. Requesting all people to come forward to save our democracy," Mamata had said. "He (Modi) is the Prime Minister of India, but always talks about Pakistan. Why? We are Indians and we will definitely discuss our national issues," CM Banerjee had stated.

West Bengal CM Banerjee has been very vocal in criticising the law ever since it was passed in the Parliament. She has slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for 'lighting fires', saying," Dear Home Minister, your work is to stop fires not light it. When parts of the country are burning, why are you saying it'll happen..? You said Aadhaar won't work, then why to spend Rs. 6000 crores making it? I am asking as a citizen. I have the right to question." She has repeatedly stated, "We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal".

READ | Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi; says he is 'PM of India, but always talks about Pakistan'

READ | BJP neta orders copy of Constitution for Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi & Mamata Banerjee over CAA

'Won't budge an inch on CAA'

On the other hand, to counter the "misinformation" spread against the CAA, the BJP has begun an outreach programme. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the government will not budge an inch on its decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act despite the opposition criticism of the law. Launching an awareness programme in support of the amended citizenship law, Shah accused the Congress and other opposition parties of running a misinformation campaign. He said the amended law does not take away Indian citizenship from anyone but grants citizenship.

READ | If Mamata is against CAA, NRC then she should not oppose Left called strike: Mishra

READ | Amit Shah launches scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee, accuses her of being 'anti-dalit'

(With ANI inputs)