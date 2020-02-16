Owaisi And Digvijaya Back RSS Chief's 'No One Is Happy' Remark Amid Nation-wide Protests

After RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat's 'No one is happy' remark, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday claimed that even BJP's ideological parent - RSS could not ignore ground reality anymore. He urged Bhagwat to tell people why everyone was agitating. Taking a jibe at the Home Minister, he claimed it was not because of India's 'bettering' economy.

Owaisi on RSS 'No one is happy'

Welcome to New India, 2020: it's so bad that even @BJP4India's ideological parent cannot ignore it anymore



Bhagwat should not stop here though, he should tell us WHY is everyone agitating?



It’s definitely not because "5 million ton economy" has arrived, right @AmitShah? https://t.co/CjI1bxu69N — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 15, 2020

SHOCKING: Jamia university shares CCTV footage of Central Library from Dec 15

RSS chief: 'No one is happy'

On Saturday, while addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern about "violence and dissatisfaction" in society, amid the rampant CAA protests in India. He said everyone is unhappy in the society and constantly agitating notwithstanding a "many-fold rise" in materialistic comforts and pleasures. The lecture was organised by "Madhav Smruti Nyas", an organization backed by the RSS on "India's Role in the Present World Context".

"No one is happy. Everyone is agitating. Mill owners and workers are agitating, employers and employees are agitating, the government and public are agitating. Students and teachers are agitating. Everyone is unhappy and dissatisfied," he said.

RSS chief raises concern over violence & unrest in society, says 'Everyone is unhappy'

Digvijaya Singh on RSS

Slamming the RSS and PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that Home Minister Amit Shah said that RSS was responsible for the current state of India. He urged the RSS to stop supporting BJP, claiming the 'ground beneath their feet will crumble'. He also pointed out that Bhagwat's comment was made in Gujarat - indicating at some tussle.

सच्चाई कब तक छुपेगी। भागवत जी,आप और आपकी संस्था ने ही मोदी शाह को समर्थन दे कर देश के यह हालात कर दिये। आप और आपकी संस्था मोदीशाह को समर्थन देना बंद कर दे, ज़मीन खिसक जायेगी। गुजरात में भागवत जी का यह बयान आया, कुछ संकेत तो देता है। मोदीशाह राज धर्म नहीं निभा रहे हैं। https://t.co/hI2sh3yBxy — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 16, 2020

India not just piece of land, it is 'swabhav': Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates new Gujarat RSS headquarter building