Owaisi Gives Notice To Lok Sabha Speaker On Pragya Thakur's 'Godse- A Patriot' Comment

Politics

Slamming BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comments on Nathuram Godse, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, said that he has given a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Owaisi

Slamming BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comments on Nathuram Godse, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, said that he has given a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on her remarks. Stating that Thakur has called Godse a patriot, several times, he has said that it was up to the speaker to decide on the matter. He condemned the BJP saying that they were 'admirers of Godse'.

BIG : Pragya Thakur sacked from Defence Panel, banned from BJP party parliamentary meet

Owaisi raises Thakur's comment on Godse

"In this day and age, when media is 24 hours the whole country listens to what she has said.  I have given notice in Lok Sabha, let us see what the speaker decides.  They are enemies of Gandhi and admirer of Godse. This is not the first time she is saying and giving remarks on Godse," he said.

JP Nadda condemns Pragya Thakur's 'Deshbhakt' Godse remark, says, 'We've warned her'

BJP takes action on Sadhvi Pragya

Taking swift action against BJP's Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya, the Centre has removed her from the consultative 21-member Defence committee. Moreover, she has also been banned from attending BJP's parliamentary meetings during the Winter session. Condemning her remarks on Godse, BJP working president J P Nadda stated that Thakur should understand the BJP's ideology.

Kapil Sibal calls out Amit Shah on Pragya Thakur's controversial 'Godse' remark

Godse comment

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP member Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" during a debate in Lok Sabha. This comment triggered a protest by opposition members. When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give the example of a deshbhakt."

Take action against Pragya for Godse remark: Kamal Nath to BJP

Pragya Thakur and Godse

Thakur has previously stirred controversy in June when she called the Mahatma's assassin Nathuram Godse -a "Deshbhakt" (Patriot). She added that those who have termed Godse as a terrorist will get a reply from the people in the elections. Her remark was in response to MNM chief Kamal Haasan's 'free India's first terrorist was a Hindu' remark in reference to Nathuram Godse.

"Nathuram Godse was, is and will remain a 'Deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within. Such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections," Sadhvi Pragya said. 

Published:
COMMENT
