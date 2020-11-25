Owaisi Slams BJP's 'Surgical Strike On Old Hyderabad' Threat; Dares It To 'Do It At LAC'

Slamming the BJP for proclaiming it'll do a "surgical strike" on the Old City of Hyderabad if voted to power in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the saffron party shies away from doing such a thing in Ladakh where the Chinese have allegedly occupied Indian territory.

Owaisi in an attack on BJP, said, "You say Asaduddin Owaisi gives provocative speeches, I will tell you again, If you have the courage, then go do a surgical strike along the LAC in Ladakh where the Chinese soldiers have occupied Indian territory since so many months now. Go and do a surgical strike on China. Wazir-e-Azam is afraid of taking China's name. I am telling you go do a surgical strike there and I will praise you. The place where our Bravehearts lost their lives, today China has occupied that place, go do a surgical strike there. You say you will do a strike on the Old City, what surgical strike? What have you done for us?"

'Surgical strike on old city': BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Addressing a campaign rally for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar indicated that adverse action shall be taken against purported 'Pakistani, Afghan and Rohingya voters' who live in the Old City, after BJP's victory. Demanding that the aforesaid persons should not be allowed to vote, Karimnagar MP alleged that TRS and AIMIM were dependent on these voters to win the GHMC election.

TRS & AIMIM trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani & Afghanistani voters. GHMC polls should be conducted without voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan & Rohingyas. We will do a surgical strike in Old City once we win the polls: Telangana BJP Pres Bandi Sanjay in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/zoMpBx3j9H — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

Earlier on Monday, BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya had said that AIMIM had allowed Rohingya Muslims to stay illegally in Hyderabad and Owaisis are speaking the "language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Muhammad Ali Jinnah had spoken." He had said that each and every infiltrator will be dragged out of Hyderabad if BJP is voted to power in the GHMC polls.

Hitting out at Surya, Owaisi issued a challenge to BJP, saying, "If BJP is honest, then give me a list of names of at least 1000 Rohingyas till tomorrow evening. You are just trying to create hatred. This fight is between Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar. There are so many things in Hyderabad, go visit Charminar, go eat the food delicacies, but no, you (BJP) can only see Sherwani and attack."

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announced that 150 GHMC divisions will go to polls on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the polling time has been extended by one hour, i.e., from 7 am to 6 pm. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

