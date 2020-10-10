Owaisi On Bhagwat's 'Indian Muslims Most Content' Remark: 'Don't Tell Us How Happy We Are'

Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'Indian Muslims most content' remark, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, questioned 'What is the measure of Muslims' happiness?'. Owaisi opined that respect for Muslims' dignity under Constitution was the measure of their happiness, not Bhagwat's remarks. Owaisi has often criticised the RSS chief, commenting on the RSS's Hindutva and 'Hindu Rashtra' claims.

Owaisi: 'Don't tell us how 'happy' we are'

What is measure of our happiness? That a man named Bhagwat can constantly tell us how grateful we should be to the majority? The measure of our happiness is whether our dignity under Constitution is respected. Don't tell us how 'happy' we're while your ideology wants... pic.twitter.com/DjRe5lhSBx — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 10, 2020

RSS: 'Indian Muslims most content'

Earlier in the day, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Indian Muslims are the most content in the world, in an interview with a Hindi magazine based in Maharashtra. While asserting that people from all faiths have stood together whenever it has been about the essence of India, Bhagawat said any kind of bigotry and separatism are spread only by those whose self-interest gets affected. Commenting on Pakistan, he said the Islamic republic gave 'no rights to other religions'.

Most content Muslims are only in India," Bhagwat said and wondered if there is any example world over wherein a foreign religion that ruled over the people of a country still exists there. He added, "Unlike India, Pakistan did not give rights to followers of other religions and it was created as a separate country for Muslims."

"Our Constitution did not say that only Hindus can stay here; hereafter only Hindus will be heard here; if you want to stay here, then you have to accept the superiority of Hindus. We created a space for them. This is the nature of our nation, and that inherent nature is called Hindu," he said.

Elaborating his views, the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, said Hindu has nothing to do with whom does one worship. "Religion should be connecting, uplifting, uniting everyone in one single thread. Whenever the devotion for India and its culture awakens and feeling of pride arises for the ancestors, the distinctions between all religions disappear and people from all faiths stand together," Bhagwat said. RSS has also refuted claims to 're-claim' Krishna Janmasthan on Mathura, after the commencement of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya's Janmabhoomi.

