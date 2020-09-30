RSS Issues First Statement As Babri Demolition Case Accused Are Acquitted; Seeks Unity

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday welcomed the CBI Special Court's judgment in the Babri demolition case. "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh welcomes the CBI Special Court's verdict of acquitting all those who were accused in the demolition case of the controversial structure," said RSS General Secretary, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Twitter.

"After this verdict, all sections of the society should come together to combat the challenges being faced by the nation successfully and work towards the development of the nation," he added in his statement, roughly translated from Hindi.

Read: 'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani Issues First Statement After Acquittal In Babri Demolition Case

Read: Murli Manohar Joshi Has Clear Takeaway After His & Advani's Acquittals In Babri Case

CBI court acquits all 32 accused

In its judgment pronounced, the court said that the demolition was not pre-planned. Earlier in the day, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. There were 49 accused in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Owing to COVID-19, senior citizens and those who are unwell among the accused were exempted from personally appearing in court.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992. The verdict comes within 10 months of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict. On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties to build Ram temple and an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

Read: Babri Demolition Case: All Accused Including Advani, Joshi & Bharti Acquitted, 28 Years On

Read: Babri Mosque Demolition Case LIVE UPDATES: Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti & Others Acquitted